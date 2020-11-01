Not just cricketers, support staff or the franchise – even the fans are now getting all confused with the playoffs qualification scenario as the tournament reaches its business end. Apart from Mumbai Indians, no other franchise has sealed a playoff berth as yet. With a couple of league stage matches still to be played, three playoff spots are yet to be confirmed.

This is one strange thing that makes this IPL special in an unusual year. CSK played the first match of the Super Sunday and they thrashed Kings XI Punjab and knocked them out of the tournament. With the win, CSK finished the season with a hat-trick of wins. They were the first franchise to be out of the playoffs race. Now, with CSK and KXIP out – RCB, DC, KKR, SRH are still very much in the race and some of these franchises will have to rely on the results of other matches.

Here is how fans reacted to the calculations that is currently happening:

This will also be the first time that the last two league games will decide the teams that make the Playoffs. On Monday, Delhi will lock horns with Bangalore, and the team that wins – qualifies.