Not just cricketers, support staff or the franchise – even the fans are now getting all confused with the playoffs qualification scenario as the tournament reaches its business end. Apart from Mumbai Indians, no other franchise has sealed a playoff berth as yet. With a couple of league stage matches still to be played, three playoff spots are yet to be confirmed.

This is one strange thing that makes this IPL special in an unusual year. CSK played the first match of the Super Sunday and they thrashed Kings XI Punjab and knocked them out of the tournament. With the win, CSK finished the season with a hat-trick of wins. They were the first franchise to be out of the playoffs race. Now, with CSK and KXIP out – RCB, DC, KKR, SRH are still very much in the race and some of these franchises will have to rely on the results of other matches.

Here is how fans reacted to the calculations that is currently happening:

. Cricket is a game of uncertainties….don’t believe me !! Check out the match-54 of #IPL2020 !! It’s curtains for @rajasthanroyals , which means @KKRiders survived & still in the race for playoffs. Enigma of @IPL continues !!! #KKRvsRR ✍|Saksham Saksham – I Breathe Sport !! (@SakshamTalks) November 1, 2020

As a RCB Fan I want RR to take it as deep as possible. Cant rely on the current form of RCB. Finger crossed for tomorrow 🤞 #RCBvsSRH #Playoffs Neeldip Saha (@NeeldipSaha) November 1, 2020

A last rank team, just before its last league match, has every chance to qualify for playoffs. That’s why #IPL is the most entertaining and competitive league in the world.#KKRvsRR#IPL2020 #HappyBirthdaySRK Bindass_Chhori (@Bindass_Chhori) November 1, 2020

A last rank team, just before its last league match, has every chance to qualify for playoffs. That’s why #IPL is the most entertaining and competitive league in the world.#KKRvsRR#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/XIc6hcOH93 BollyTrick (@TrickBolly) November 1, 2020

In every match i think any team will qualify to the playoff’s along with MI but no one does.. Just want to meet the script writer of IPL.🤗#IPL2020 Dhruv Galav (@iamdhruv27) November 1, 2020

This will also be the first time that the last two league games will decide the teams that make the Playoffs. On Monday, Delhi will lock horns with Bangalore, and the team that wins – qualifies.