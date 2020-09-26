IPL 2020: Shubman Gill (starred for the Knight Riders – who were clinical against Sunrisers Hyderabad to beat them by seven wickets. With the win, the Knight Riders opened their account this season and would like to continue the good show going ahead in the season. Cummins was on the button as he got KKR the early breakthrough they were after. KKR were tidy in the field and kept taking wickets when they needed to. The bowlers were economical as they restricted Sunrisers to 142 for four in 20 overs.

Points Table Update

After eight matches, the Capitals are at the top with two in two, the Knight Riders have finally got off the mark. With the win, KKR finds themselves in the fifth spot, while the Hyderabad franchise languishing at the bottom of the table. At the second spot is Kings XI Punjab – who play Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are in the fourth spot.

Orange Cap

CSK’s Faf Du Plessis retains the Orange Cap after the first week with 173 runs in three games at an average of 86.50. He is followed by KXIP skipper KL Rahul who slammed a brilliant 132* off 69 balls against CSK on Friday. Gill with his good show tonight has made the cut into the top-10 and is alongside some big names, involving MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada with five wickets in two matches is the current Purple Cap holder. He is followed by CSK’s Sam Curran who has an equal number of wickets of three matches.