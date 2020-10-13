IPL 2020 Points Table, CSK vs SRH 2020 Match 29: Chennai Super Kings’ desperation for a win, after two successive defeats, finally ended on Tuesday as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team registered a 20-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad in match 29 of Indian Premier League 2020 in Dubai. For CSK, the win, their third of the tournament, comes after two back-to-back losses. They now have six points and are placed sixth in the points table. Their chances of qualifying for the IPL playoffs are very much alive. While Sunrisers remain in the fifth spot. Both CSK and SRH have six matches each left to play in the league phase.

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu shared an 81-run stand to power Chennai Super Kings to 167 for six after electing to bat. CSK skipper Dhoni then used seven bowlers, who executed their plans to perfection, to restrict SRH to 147/8. With 57 off 39 balls, Kane Williamson was the top scorer for Sunrisers. He hit seven fours to keep his side in hunt but the steep required run-rate made it tough for SRH after the fall of the Kiwi batsman.

IPL Points Table 2020

Sunrisers were struck with twin blows in the fourth over with opener David Warner and Manish Pandey getting out, but Jonny Bairstow – 23 off 24 – and Williamson took them to 40 for two in the Powerplay overs. Sunrisers’ problems amplified when Ravindra Jadeja removed the dangerous Bairstow with the team struggling at 60 for three at the halfway stage. But as soon as Sunrisers looked to get back into the chase the Priyam Garg was caught at deep midwicket by Jadeja off a Karn Sharma delivery in the 15th over.

With the pressure mounting, NZ skipper Williamson had no option but to go for the big shot resulting in him being caught at long-on. Rashid Khan contributed with an eight-ball 14 in a lost cause. Dwayne Bravo -2/ 25, Karn Sharma -2/37 picked two wickets each while with Sam Curran -1/18, Jadeja -1/21, Shardul Thakur -1/10 claimed one wicket each.

Orange Cap Holder

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul manages to hold on to the numero uno spot and keep the Orange Cap, with 387 runs under his belt. Failed to score any run versus Sunrisers on Tuesday – CSK opener and ace Protea batsman – Faf du Plessis occupy the third position with 307 runs in seven matches. Rahul’s compatriot and opening partner Mayank Agarwal is at the second position with 337 runs. Rahul and Mayank are the only players to have scored centuries in this year’s edition of the IPL so far. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner – 284 runs – and his partner Jonny Bairstow – 280 runs – currently occupy the fourth and fifth spot respectively after match 29 of Dream11 IPL 2020.

Purple Cap Holder

There’s no change whatsoever in this segment as Delhi Capitals champion pacer Kagiso Rabada still going strong at the top with his the Purple Cap. With 17 wickets in 7 matches, Rabada maintains his pole position in the IPL 2020 purple cap list. He is followed by Mumbai Indians pace bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult – they both have 11 wickets in 7 matches. SRH spinner Rashid Khan, who had a rare off-day against CSK on Tuesday after going wicketless, is at the fourth position with 10 wickets in eight matches. Meanwhile, RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal rounds off the top-five with 10 wickets in seven matches.