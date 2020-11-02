IPL 2020 Points Table Today Latest After DC vs RCB Match 55: Delhi Capitals secured a top-two finish on their way to the Indian Premier League playoffs with a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, who also qualified, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday. While Delhi went straight to Qualifier 1, Bangalore made the playoffs after their opponents took more than 17.3 overs to complete the task, helping Virat Kohli’s side to finish the league stage engagements with better net run rate than Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR will need Sunrisers Hyderabad to lose against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday to qualify. Getting their act together in the nick of time after a two-week winless run, Delhi chased down a target of 153 with six balls to spare.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan – 54 and Ajinkya Rahane – 60 struck fine half-centuries to power DC to their target after their bowlers dished out a clinical performance and restricted RCB to 152 for seven. This was a much-needed victory for Capitals after four defeats in a row. Rahane and Dhawan stitched an 88-run partnership after the South African pace duo of Anrich Nortje – 3/33 – and Kagiso Rabada – 2/30 – led a fine bowling display to restrict RCB. The Capitals will get two shots at qualifying for the final, while Royal Challengers will play in the eliminator. Openers Prithvi Shaw – 9 – and Dhawan began the chase on an aggressive note, finding the ropes from the very first over. However, the former India under-19 captain, who smashed two boundaries, once again departed early in the chase. Dhawan found and able ally in Rahane as the two senior batsmen made full use of the field restrictions with the Capitals racing to 53 for one in quick time.

IPL 2020 Points Table After DC vs RCB Match 55

Orange Cap Holder

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continues his rule the roost at the pole position in IPL 2020 Orange Cap tally – most runs in the tournament – with 670 runs under his belt in 14 matches. However, there are a couple of changes in the Orange Cap tally as – RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal zoomed to the third spot with 472 runs in 14 matches. Padikkal scored his fifth half-century of the tournament on Monday against Delhi Capitals to provide his team a solid start. However, he found not much of support from the other end because of which Bangalore failed to register a competitive total on the board. Meanwhile, Rahul is followed by Delhi Capitals veteran batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who is at the second slot with 525 in 14 matches. Dhawan played a wonderful knock of 54 off just 41 balls to lay a strong foundation in 153 chase versus RCB. Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, who contributed with 29-run innings against Delhi, is at the fourth position with 460 runs in 14 games. CSK experienced opener Faf du Plessis is at the fifth position with 449 runs in 13 matches.

Purple Cap Holder

Delhi Capitals champion pacer Kagiso Rabada has reclaimed his numero uno spot in the IPL Purple Cap 2020 – most wickets in the tournament – list. Rabada dethroned Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up three wickets for 17 runs in his four overs against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, to take his wickets tally to 23. Rabada bowled yet another top spell of fast bowling in the T20 tournament as his 2/30 helped Delhi restrict Bangalore to a below-par score. Rabada now has 25 wickets in 14 matches at an impressive average of 17.80, while Bumrah is at the second position with 23 wickets in 13 games. Rajasthan Royals bowling spearhead Jofra Archer is at the third position with 20 wickets in 14 matches. Archer boasts a brilliant economy of 6.55 – it’s the best among top-5 bowlers in Purple Cap tally. RCB’s main strike bowler Yuzvendra Chahal, Mumbai’s gun paceman – Trent Boult occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively. Both have 20 wickets under against their names in 13 matches.