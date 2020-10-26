IPL 2020 Points Table Today Latest After KKR vs KXIP Match 46: Kings XI Punjab juggernaut continued to roll on Monday as they crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League match and brightened their chances of securing a playoff berth. It was Punjab’s fifth win on the trot while KKR, who slipped to the fifth position, suffered their sixth defeat of the season. Both teams have 12 points each, though Punjab climbed to the fourth spot, thanks to their better net-run rate -0.049. KKR have a net run rate of -0.479. Interestingly, the outcome of the KKR vs KXIP match means that the mid-table traffic further intensifies with Rajasthan Royals – they have 10 points from 12 games — and SunRisers Hyderabad — eight points from 11 matches — still holding a slender chance of making it to the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the top three teams with 14 points each. The top four teams will qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs. On Monday, Punjab, opting to bowl after winning the toss, restricted KKR to a modest total of 149/9 wickets in 20 overs. And then KL Rahul’s team rode opener Mandeep Singh’s 66 not out and Chris Gayle’s 51 to hunt down the target with seven deliveries and eight wickets to spare, finishing at 150 for two wickets in 18.5 overs. In-form Rahul and Mandeep started on a cautious note, adding 36 runs in the first six overs. Just when Punjab were approaching the 50-run mark, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy – 1/34 drew the first blood, trapping Rahul – 28 off the last ball of the eighth over. Mandeep was then joined by Gayle. The pair denied the opposition bowlers any more breakthroughs till the 19th over. Their sensible work in the middle saw KXIP cross the 100-run mark in 13.4 overs as KKR struggled for wickets.

IPL 2020 Points Table After KKR vs KXIP Match 46

IPL Points Table 2020

Orange Cap Holder

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continues his domination at the pole position in IPL 2020 Orange Cap tally, with 595 runs under his belt in 12 matches. Rahul scored 28 against Kolkata and once again steadied the ship for his team when the going was tough. Rahul is followed by Delhi Capitals veteran batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who is at the second slot with 471 in 11 matches. RCB skipper Virat Kohli occupy the third spot in IPL 2020 Orange Cap list – 415 runs – in 11 matches. He scored another half-century, his third in IPL 2020, on Sunday during RCB’s match against Chennai. CSK opener and ace Protea batsman -Faf du Plessis occupy the fourth spot- 401 runs in 11 matches, while Rahul teammate and KXIP opener Mayank Agarwal is at the fifth position with 398 runs in 10 games.

Purple Cap Holder

Kings XI Punjab’s bowling spearhead Mohammad Shami has made a big jump in the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list – most wickets in the tournament, with another sensational spell of pace bowling in the tournament. Shami’s figures of 3/35 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday helped KXIP to restrict them to a below-par total in Sharjah. With this spell, Shami has claimed the second spot in IPL Purple Cap tally with 20 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive 19.75 average. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals ace pacer Kagiso Rabada still rules the roost in Purple Cap charts with 23 wickets in 11 matches. Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer, who bowled a good spell of fast bowling – 2/31 versus Mumbai Indians on Sunday, is at the third spot with 17 wickets in 12 matches. MI ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and RCB’s main strike bowler Yuzvendra Chahal occupy the fourth and fifth spots with 17 and 16 wickets respectively.