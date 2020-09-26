Former English spinner Monty Panesar feels Rajasthan Royals star Ben Stokes could miss the entire season of the Indian Premier League in UAE as his father - who has been diagnosed with brain cancer and is in New Zealand - is not well and the cricketer is not in a good space to play the game. <p></p> <p></p>"With Ben Stokes, the situation is that his father is not in a good space. For that reason, he will probably be in New Zealand and I doubt he will be coming to the IPL," said Panesar talking to Timesofindia.com. <p></p> <p></p>Not long back, Stokes has been training in the nets in Christchurch where he looked sharp and was bowling fast. Stokes is a special player and a proven match-winner and his absence would hurt the Steve Smith-led Royals - who won their tournament opener convincingly against Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs, thanks to Steve Smith, Sanju Samson's fifties, and Jofra Archer's heroics at the backend. <p></p> <p></p>Calling his the 'Superman of Cricket', Panesar admitted that he is a big player and his absence will be a loss to the franchise and IPL as a whole. <p></p> <p></p>"He is a huge influence player, one of the key players with all-round abilities, dubbed the 'Superman of cricket'. I think his presence in the IPL will be massive," said Panesar. <p></p> <p></p>Another Englishman Jos Buttler - who missed the Royals opener - would in all probability get back in the squad which will bolster their batting and gives them a better balance going ahead in the tournament.