Royal Challengers Bangalore are enjoying an impressive season thanks to a bowling unit that has quite often fired in unison. So far, RCB have won seven of their 10 matches in IPL 2020 and are among the leading contenders to make the playoffs.

Their last performance made waves as they demolished Kolkata Knight Riders’ batting order in an eight-wicket win.

Last season, RCB finished last in the points table with just five wins from 14 matches but this year, it has been a different story. And former New Zealand allrounder Scott Styris reckons that Virat Kohli has finally got together a bowling unit that has his confidence and therefore the positive results.

“I always believe that your bowler must have the captain’s faith in you. Looks like finally, RCB have a bowling unit that Kohli has belief in and they can do the job,” Styris, who won IPL with Deccan Chargers in 2009, said on Star Sports Select Dugout.

Fast bowling legend Brett Lee echoed Styris’ views saying a bowler should have the faith of his captain for delivering no matter what stage the match is in.

“…it comes down to trust,” Lee said. “The captain should trust you as a bowler to put you in any situation. Yes, you have your specific death bowlers or you have your bowler at the top of the order or the first 6 during the powerplay, and then you have your bowlers who bowl in the middle.”

“For me as long as you have that trust and understand your role then that will firstly give you confidence as a player and also make you be able to execute your plans and establish yourself as a proper cricketer,” he added.

RCB will next face fierce rivals Chennai Super Kings in an afternoon match on Sunday in Dubai.