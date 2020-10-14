RCB vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

In their previous meeting this season, Kings XI Punjab thoroughly outplayed Royal Challengers Bangalore in what turned out to be a one-sided contest. Powered by KL Rahul’s century, KXIP posted 206/3 and then bowled out RCB for 109 with Murugan Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi taking three wickets each. Since then, we have come a long way. RCB are flying high while KXIP are struggling to keep their playoff hopes alive.

RCB vs KXIP Head to Head

25 times Bangalore and Punjab have faced each other so far. And KXIP have won 13 times while RCB have emerged victorious 12 times. Their last meeting was on September 24, 2020 when KXIP crushed them by a whopping 97 runs in Dubai.

WEATHER FORECAST

ZERO. Absolutely no chance of rain whatsoever. What is different though is the forecast of a much cooler night. During the day time, temperature will climb up to a high of 35 degrees Celsius and at night, plunge to a low of 24 degrees Celsius. It’s going to be less humid compared to what has been the trend.

RCB vs KXIP Pitch And Toss Report

Sharjah was touted as bowlers’ graveyard. And it proved to be during the initial stage of IPL 2020. However, gradually, scoring runs have become more and more difficult. So expect batters to go hammer and tongs during the Powerplay overs.

RCB vs KXIP Fantasy Tips

Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers, Nicholas Pooran, Devdutt Padikkal, Mandeep Singh, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB vs KXIP Predicted Playing XI

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

KXIP: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell/James Neesham, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin/K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

RCB vs KXIP Full Squads

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed

KXIP: KL Rahul (captain), Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar