Defending champions Mumbai Indians would be kicking off Indian Premier League when they take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener in Abu Dhabi on September 19. Head coach Mahela Jayawardena has confirmed that skipper Rohit Sharma will open the batting for MI this season.

The pair did a good job last season in their triumphant run. Rohit has time and again confessed that he prefers batting at the top of the order.

As quoted by Cricbuzz, Jayawardena felt there is no need to tinker with the successful openers – despite the presence of Australia’s Chris Lynn in the side.

“Lynn is a great addition to the squad, but the combination of Rohit and Quinton did a phenomenal job for us last season. They complement each other well, they’re consistent and both of them are experienced. They’re good leaders as well, so why would you want to fix something that isn’t broken? We will continue to go with that,” said Jayawardene.

Also, what works in favour of the South African is the fact that he adds up as a wicketkeeper and hence gives the side good flexibility.

Jayawardena has been pivotal in planning wins with the support staff which has always been of great help for the franchise.

MI will be missing veteran pacer Lasith Malinga this season as he pulled out of the tournament citing ‘personal reasons.’