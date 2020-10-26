Now that MS Dhoni has called it a day from international cricket, the race to become India’s next wicket-keeper is something that is being discussed in circles, and performances of potential replacements are being looked at carefully. Rishabh Pant’s closest competition Sanu Samson hit form on Sunday against Mumbai Indians and that meant the Capitals keeper who is not in good form – faced backlash on social media. Samson hit a belligerent 54* off 31 balls to see the Royals home against defending champions Mumbai.

Pant has been in poor form amassing 217 runs in eight matches at an average of 31.00 and a surprisingly low strike-rate of 117.29. He is yet to get a fifty-plus score as well. Not just his batting, he has also been bashed on social media for his shoddy keeping skills. All in all, it has thus far been a season to forget for Pant.

On the other hand, Samson has scored 326 runs at 29.63 and a strike-rate of 157.58 with three fifties to his name.

After Rajasthan’s win yesterday, here is how Pant got trolled by fans:

Sanju Samson is now the Player with Most Number of Maximums in #IPL2020. 23 SIXES !! Those who criticise him just with inconsistency should also consider his Potential & Proper Cricketing Shots Sanju Samson >>>> Rishabh Pant as an Indian International#MIvsRR #RRvsMI Akshay (@AkshayRDJ) October 25, 2020

Sanju Samson deserves the same level of support from Kohli, as Rohit received from Dhoni early in his career With his fitness, technical correctness, ability to hit all round the ground, he brings so much more to the table, especially when compared to Rishabh Pant.#SanjuSamson Bhanu Pratap Singh (@singhrbn5789) October 25, 2020

#aashaherbals#kxipvsr Rishabh Pant And Maxwelll After Back To BacK bad Performance in ipl 2020😀 pic.twitter.com/ntP5iWxLaA vishkriss{vicky}™ (@MINDKRRAFT) October 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes' spectacular hundred overshadowed Hardik Pandya's six-hitting spree as Rajasthan Royals spiced up the IPL play-offs race with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Stokes, who plundered 14 fours and three sixes in his unbeaten 60-ball 107, found an able ally in Sanju Samson – 54 not out off 31 – as their unbroken 152-run partnership allowed Royals to make short work of the 196-run target. They cantered to victory in 18.2 overs.