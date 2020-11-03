Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has advocated for the helmets to be made mandatory for batsmen at professional levels citing an incident involving India allrounder Vijay Shankar during an IPL match in the ongoing season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Shankar was hit on his helmet while taking a run against Kings XI Punjab that needed medical attention. While sprinting towards the striker’s end for a quick single, KXIP fielder Nicholas Pooran attempted a direct hit to run-out Shankar.

However, he ball, after bouncing off the ground, hit Shankar on the helmet and he immediately dropped his bat, dropped to the ground and took off his helmet. Opposition captain KL Rahul rushed towards him to his aid even as SRH team physio attended him.

The 29-year-old resumed batting after clearing a concussion test.

“The game has become faster but is it getting safer? Recently we witnessed an incident which could’ve been nasty. Be it a spinner or pacer, wearing a HELMET should be MANDATORY for batsmen at professional levels,” Tendulkar tweeted on Tuesday.

He added, “Request @icc to take this up on priority.”

In another tweet, Tendulkar recalled an incident when current India head coach Ravi Shastri top-edged a full toss from Sunil Gavaskar and was hit during an exhibition game.

“.@RaviShastriOfc, this also reminded me of the time when you got hit after top edging a full toss bowled by Mr. Gavaskar during an exhibition game. That could’ve been a grave injury too but thankfully wasn’t,” Tendulkar tweeted.

In November 2014, Australian cricketer Phil Hughes died after being hit by a bouncer on his neck during a domestic cricket match. This led to calls for more secure helmets to prevent any such incident in the future.