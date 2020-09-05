The much-awaited Indian Premier League fixtures will be announced by the BCCI on Sunday (September 6), confirmed Chairman Brijesh Patel. Reports suggested that it would be announced on Saturday, but that did not happen, but now, Patel has assured that it will be out tomorrow.

“Schedule of IPL 2020 that starts from 19th September in UAE will be released tomorrow,” said IPL chairman Brijesh Patel to ANI.

It is reported the delay was caused after 13 members and two players of the CSK squad contracted the novel coronavirus.

All franchises, including CSK, have started training for the T20 tournament in UAE.

IPL 2020 will be played from 19th September and the final will be played on 10th November 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST.

