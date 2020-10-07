SRH vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Sixth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab – who are languishing at the bottom – on Thursday in Dubai. While SRH has won two in five matches, KXIP has won merely one match in five attempts. Despite good performances – both sides have failed to go over the line and would look to get back to winning ways when they face each other.

WEATHER FORECAST

Temperatures would be high in the range of 35-40. It would be uncomfortable for the players as has been the case thus far.

LIVE STREAMING

You can live stream the match on Disney+Hotstar.

Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan/Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin/Jagadeesha Suchith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

TOSS AND PITCH

It is a tricky toss – both captains would not mind losing it. Yet, one feels both teams will look to chase in all probability. The pitch would favour batsmen as it has been thus far. Pacers are bound to struggle under the immense heat and humidity in Dubai.

FANTASY TEAM

KL Rahul (WK), Nicolas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal (VC), Mandeep Singh, David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan

FULL SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav