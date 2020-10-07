<h2>SRH vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11</h2> <p></p>Sixth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab - who are languishing at the bottom - on Thursday in Dubai. While SRH has won two in five matches, KXIP has won merely one match in five attempts. Despite good performances - both sides have failed to go over the line and would look to get back to winning ways when they face each other. <p></p><h2>WEATHER FORECAST</h2> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4165593" align="aligncenter" width="633"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4165593" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Image-4-22.jpg" alt="SRH vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction: Playing 11, Live Streaming, Toss, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab 11Wickets Fantasy Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020 - Check Dream11 Tips, Best players list of KKR vs CSK, Dream11 IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Kings XI Punjab 11Wickets Fantasy Team Player List, Online Cricket Live Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL Weather Forecast, IPL 2020, IPL Dream11, IPL 13, IPL 13 Dream11, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions Dream11 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab 2020, Dream11 Tips and Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Dream11 Sunrisers Hyderabad Tour of Kings XI Punjab 2020, SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Predictions, Today Match Predictions, Today Match Tips, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Today's Cricket Match Playing xi, Today Match Playing xi, SRH playing xi, KXIP playing xi, dream11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today's match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 predictions, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Match Predictions, online cricket betting tips, cricket tips online, dream11 team, myteam11, dream11 tips, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab in Dream11 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab T20, Dream11 Prediction, Cricket Tips And Predictions, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab T20, Online Cricket Tips And Prediction, Dream11 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab T20, Online Cricket Tips And Predictions, SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Sunrisers Hyderabad XI, Kings XI Punjab XI" width="633" height="438" /> Image: Accuweather[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Temperatures would be high in the range of 35-40. It would be uncomfortable for the players as has been the case thus far. <p></p><h2>LIVE STREAMING</h2> <p></p>You can live stream the match on Disney+Hotstar. <p></p><h2>Playing 11</h2> <p></p><strong>Sunrisers Hyderabad </strong> David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan <p></p> <p></p><strong>Kings XI Punjab -</strong> KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan/Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin/Jagadeesha Suchith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell <p></p><h2>TOSS AND PITCH</h2> <p></p>It is a tricky toss - both captains would not mind losing it. Yet, one feels both teams will look to chase in all probability. The pitch would favour batsmen as it has been thus far. Pacers are bound to struggle under the immense heat and humidity in Dubai. <p></p><h2>FANTASY TEAM</h2> <p></p>KL Rahul (WK), Nicolas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal (VC), Mandeep Singh, David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan <p></p><h2>FULL SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Kings XI Punjab squad:</strong> KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sunrisers Hyderabad squad:</strong> David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;