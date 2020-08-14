After VIVO pulled out as the title sponsors for IPL 2020 in UAE after the backlash the Chinese mobile giants faced in the wake of the Indo-China clash at the Galwan Valley, BCCI has been on the lookout for a replacement. Amid several names that came to light in the last week as probable contenders, like Patanjali, Byjus, and Unacademy, it seems Tata Sons – who have never had a history as cricket sponsors – could be leading the race.

As per a report in Outlook India, Tata Sons have bid for the title sponsorship of IPL 13. A formal announcement is slated to be made by the BCCI on August 18.

Meanwhile, with 36 days to go for the thirteenth season, the streaming deal between Hotstar and Jio TV has been called off.

As per a report by e4M, both Hotstar and JioTV could not reach an agreement on the IPL deal and the same has been called off now.

“In March negotiations regarding streaming of live IPL matches on Jio TV through Hotstar were still on, but the parties had not come to an agreement. The deal is supposedly off now. However, you would not know until last minute, anything can happen,” said the expert who did not wish to be quoted.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final would be played on November 10. Three venues would be used for the tournament to minimise traveling for players in the wake of the pandemic. Franchises have already started assembling players ahead of the season. CSK – who will have a six-day training camp in Chennai – would in all likelihood be the first franchise to reach UAE on August 22.