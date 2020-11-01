Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was asked a simple question at toss today: Could this be your last game in yellow? <p></p> <p></p>And the answer Dhoni gave has left his fans ecstatic on Twitter. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni said this is not definitely his last game for CSK meaning he will turn out for the three-time IPL champions next season. <p></p> <p></p>Here are few of the reactions: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">"Definitely not " this is promise &#x2764;&#xfe0f;. <p></p>2021 IPL is ours &#x1f3c6; <p></p>Coming strong and slay <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSK</a></p> <p></p> Tara&#x2728;Fg (@Tara_kavinfg) <a href="https://twitter.com/Tara_kavinfg/status/1322846887641190400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">something to be happy about in this 2020</p> <p></p> ankit kumar (@me_ankit_kumar) <a href="https://twitter.com/me_ankit_kumar/status/1322837461173641218?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Tha captain has spoken. He is not going anywhere until <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSK</a> doesn't lift an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL</a> trophy! &#x1f4aa;&#x1f525;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DefinetlyNot?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DefinetlyNot</a> is not a call it is the roar of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThalaDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThalaDhoni</a> as he plans to redeem that we might have lost this time. &#x1f4af;&#x1f499;</p> <p></p> Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) <a href="https://twitter.com/Catslayer_999/status/1322849367288471552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Chennai fans, here's what you have always wanted to hear!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSK</a> skipper MS Dhoni says today's game will definitely not be his last game in yellow &#x1f62c;</p> <p></p>Start the whistles... &#x1f609;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvsKXIP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvsKXIP</a> <p></p> <p></p> Maheen (@Said92343198) <a href="https://twitter.com/Said92343198/status/1322837262887981056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">There's something about this player that makes people so emotionally connected to him. He may have had the worst season but to know he'll play one more season gives every fan a brief moment of happiness.</p> <p></p>"Definitely not" <p></p>Thanks Dhoni <p></p> <p></p> kartikay sharma (@sharma85kartika) <a href="https://twitter.com/sharma85kartika/status/1322837489317416961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thala?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thala</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> &#x1f49b;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> Loading &#x1f525;&#x1f525;&#x1f525; <a href="https://t.co/3iKw7EwjbW">pic.twitter.com/3iKw7EwjbW</a></p> <p></p> &#xfe0f;&#xfe0f;&#xfe0f;&#xfe0f; &#xfe0f; &#xfe0f; &#xfe0f; &#xfe0f; &#xfe0f; &#xfe0f; &#xfe0f; A R U N &#x1f6e1;&#xfe0f;&#xfe0f;&#xfe0f;&#xfe0f;&#xfe0f; (@Itz_Aruntwitz2) <a href="https://twitter.com/Itz_Aruntwitz2/status/1322837996052205568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>There were speculations that Dhoni may call time on his IPL career too after a forgettable season saw CSK not making it to the playoffs for their first time in their history. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni himself has been a pale shadow of his old self with his reliance on older players and inability to finish matches coming under close scrutiny. <p></p> <p></p>The match against Kings XI Punjab today is their last of the season and CSK are targetting a hat-trick of wins and conclude their campaign on a positive.