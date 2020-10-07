Dinesh Karthik won the toss and to everyone's surprise opted to bat first, considering they have not been good batting first historically and CSK have not batted first thus far. Kolkata was hoping to get to 180-190 but must feel they feel 20-30 runs short. They were bundled out for 167. Chennai bowlers rose to the occasion and kept a lid on the scoring for Kolkata. The only silver lining for the Knights was Rahul Tripathi - who was opening for the first time this season - came good. Chasing 168 to win, Faf and Watson started well, but the South African departed soon. <p></p> <p></p>After that Rayudu joined Watson - who had got his eye in. Soon, they started dominating proceedings and were in the driver's seat. The decision to get into Narine was late and that could have been a bad move, considering his compelling record against Watson. <p></p> <p></p>But, just when one felt that the Knights were out of it, they bounced back with wickets and it was Narine who got Watson for 50 to get the comeback started. Dhoni scored 11 off 11 and failed again. Varun Chakraborty got the big wicket off Dhoni. Eventually, KKR won the match by 10 runs. <p></p><h2>IPL POINTS TABLE</h2> <p></p>With the win, the Knights climb to the third spot in the points tabble after five games, while CSK are at the fifth spot. Mumbai Indians retain the top spot while Delhi Capitals find themselves at No 2, while RCB are at No 4. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4166119" align="alignnone" width="1315"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4166119" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Image-4-24.jpg" alt="IPL 2020 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap, IPL 2020, IPL 13, IPL, Dream11 IPL, KKR vs CSK, Cricket News, Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, IPL Live Score and Updates Dream11 IPL 2020: See the latest Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, live cricket score and updates of IPL 2020 here. Also check the live cricket blog of the play between KKR vs CSK from Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium here, KKR vs CSK live cricket score, KKR vs CSK live cricket updates, KKR vs CSK live cricket streaming, KKR vs CSK 2020 dream11 prediction, KKR vs CSK live cricket streaming, KKR vs CSK 2020, KKR vs CSK head to head, KKR vs CSK playing 11, KKR vs CSK prediction, KKR vs CSK dream11, KKR vs CSK 2020 squad, KKR vs CSK 2020 playing 11, KKR vs CSK live score, KKR vs CSK live cricket score and updates, KKR vs CSK dream11 best team, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings live updates, dc vs kxip, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings live score, KKR vs CSK live, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings live cricket score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings live streaming, KKR vs CSK match 21 live cricket score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings live, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings live match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings live stream, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 IPL score, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, KKR vs CSK live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings T20 live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings live streaming, disney hotstar, star sports 1, hotstar live cricket, jio live cricket, jio cricket dream11 ipl hotstar dream11 ipl, star sports dream11 ipl 200, KKR vs CSK score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 IPL live, KKR vs CSK live match, KKR vs CSK live, KKR vs CSK live score, live cricket score, KKR vs CSK ipl live streaming, KKR vs CSK dream11 ipl 2020 live cricket streaming, KKR vs CSK live cricket score, live cricket updates, latest cricket news, Faf du Plessis (captain), Eoin Morgan (vice-captain), MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Varun Chakravarthy, live dream11 ipl, live ipl 2020, ipl 2020 live streaming, IPL 2020 live score, ipl live score, ipl 2020 live, ipl score, ipl live match, ipl live streaming, ipl score 2020, ipl match today, IPL 2020 live, IPL 2020 live score, IPL 2020 live streaming, IPL 2020 channel, IPL 2020 live match, IPL 2020 news, IPL 2020 highlights IPL 2020 teams, IPL 2020 twenty-first match" width="1315" height="479" /> Image: IPL[/caption] <p></p><h2>ORANGE CAP</h2> <p></p>KL Rahul with 302 runs in five matches retains the Orange Cao, while CSK's Faf Du Plessis edges Mayank Agarwal to the second spot. Mayank slips to the third spot. Rohit Sharma and Shane Watson are at No 4 and No 5. <p></p><h2>PURPLE CAP</h2> <p></p>With 12 wickets, Kagiso Rabada retains the purple cap, while Jasprit Bumrah stays at No 2. Trent Boult and James Pattinson are at No 3 and No 4, while Yuzvendra Chahal is the only spinner in the top five.