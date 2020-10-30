Eyeing a win to stay in the playoffs race, Rajasthan Royals came up with the goods against Kings XI Punjab – who had won five on a row – in Abu Dhabi on Friday. After winning the toss, the Royals opted to field. Punjab got off to a disastrous start as they lost Mandeep Singh early. But then it was KL Rahul and Chris Gayle who put on a 100-run stand to power Punjab to a decent 185/4 in 20 overs. Gayle missed his century by a run.

Chasing 186 to win, the Royals got off to a blistering start as Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes went great guns. They laid the platform for the chase. Samson too chipped in with a quickfire 48. The Royals eventually went over the line bringing an end to Punjab’s dream run. Rajasthan beat Punjab by seven wickets and 13 balls to spare.

IPL Updated Points Table

With the win, Rajasthan stays alive in the playoffs race and also move to the No 5 spot, while Punjab’s glorious run has come to an end. Punjab is still in the race while defending champions Mumbai Indians are still the only franchise to have made the playoffs. The Delhi Capitals who take on MI are at No 2. Mumbai could surely spoil the Capitals’ party. Punjab is at No 4 while Bangalore is at No 3.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP

Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul with 641 runs in 13 games retains the Orange Cap. He is followed by Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan – who slammed two centuries in the tournament. He is followed by David Warner and Virat Kohli at No 4 and No 5.

IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

With 23 wickets from 12 games, Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada retains the Purple Cap and is followed by Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah. He has 20 wickets from 12 games.