Needing a win to stay alive in the playoffs race, Hyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs on Tuesday in Dubai. Put in to bat first, Hyderabad had a new opening pair in David Warner and Wriddhimn Saha. The duo got off to a breathtaking start putting together a 107-run partnership to lay the foundation for a big total. Saha missed out on a hundred as he was dismissed for 87 off 45 balls. Manish Pandey at the backend played a 31-ball 44 cameo to power Hyderabad to a mammoth 219 for two.

Chasing the big total, the Capitals got off to a woeful start as they lost Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis early. The Capitals never seemed to have got any momentum and when Rashid Khan took two wickets in his first over, it was almost over for the Capitals. Rashid finished with three wickets for seven runs which also happened to be the best figures for this IPL. With the win, Hyderabad keeps their hopes alive while things have become a little tricky for the Capitals.

IPL 2020 Points Table

The Capitals are in the second spot and need a win to make the playoffs. They would not like to leave it till the last game. Mumbai Indians are still at the top of the table, while Royal Challengers Bangalore is at No 3. Kings XI Punjab with five consecutive wins is at the No 4 spot.

IPL Orange Cap

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul with 595 in 12 matches retains the Orange Cap. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan – who finds himself on No 2 because of consecutive centuries – did not fire against Hyderabad today. Warner with yet another fifty is at the No 3 spot and is followed by Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis.

IPL Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada – who was not at his best today – retains the Purple Cap for 23 wickets in 12 games. He is followed by Kings XI Punjab’s Mohammad Shami – who has 20 wickets in 12 games. In the No 3 spot is Rashid Khan with 17 wickets.