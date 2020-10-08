Hyderabad was positive from the outset, they won the toss, opted to bat, and thanks to a brilliant partnership between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, they posted a mammoth 202 for four in 20 overs. At one stage, Hyderabad was looking to get 240+, but Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh pulled things back in the backend to keep them down to a score they believed they could have chased. But, Punjab got off to a woeful start as Mayank Agarwal was runout. Punjab kept losing wickets at regular intervals and that did not help. Pooran played a cameo and brought the belief back in the Punjab camp, but once he was out to Rashid Khan it was over. With the win, Hyderabad has got their campaign back on track, while Punjab is languishing at the bottom of the table. SRH win by 69 runs. <p></p><h2>IPL POINTS TABLE</h2> <p></p>With the win, Hyderabad moves into the top four - they are No 3 - as Mumbai Indians retain their top spot in the points table. Capitals are at No 2, while KKR is 4th. KXIP remains last on the points table and they will look to get their campaign in order. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4167325" align="alignnone" width="1317"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4167325" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Image-4-25.jpg" alt="SRH vs KXIP live cricket score, SRH vs KXIP live cricket updates, SRH vs KXIP live cricket streaming, SRH vs KXIP 2020 dream11 prediction, SRH vs KXIP live cricket streaming, SRH vs KXIP 2020, SRH vs KXIP head to head, SRH vs KXIP playing 11, SRH vs KXIP prediction, SRH vs KXIP dream11, SRH vs KXIP 2020 squad, SRH vs KXIP 2020 playing 11, SRH vs KXIP live score, SRH vs KXIP live cricket score and updates, SRH vs KXIP dream11 best team, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab live updates, srh vs kxip, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab live score, srh vs kxip live, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab live cricket score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab live streaming, srh vs kxip match 22 live cricket score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab live, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab live match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab live stream, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL score, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, SRH vs KXIP live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab T20 live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab live streaming, disney hotstar, star sports 1, hotstar live cricket, jio live cricket, jio cricket dream11 ipl hotstar dream11 ipl, star sports dream11 ipl 200, SRH vs KXIP score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL live, SRH vs KXIP live match, SRH vs KXIP live, SRH vs KXIP live score, live cricket score, SRH vs KXIP ipl live streaming, SRH vs KXIP dream11 ipl 2020 live cricket streaming, SRH vs KXIP live cricket score, live cricket updates, latest cricket news, KL Rahul (WK), Nicolas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal (VC), Mandeep Singh, David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, live dream11 ipl, live ipl 2020, ipl 2020 live streaming, IPL 2020 live score, ipl live score, ipl 2020 live, ipl score, ipl live match, ipl live streaming, ipl score 2020, ipl match today, IPL 2020 live, IPL 2020 live score, IPL 2020 live streaming, IPL 2020 channel, IPL 2020 live match, IPL 2020 news, IPL 2020 highlights IPL 2020 teams, IPL 2020 Twenty second match" width="1317" height="450" /> IPL 2020 Updated Points Table[/caption] <p></p><h2>ORANGE CAP</h2> <p></p>KL Rahul - who did not come good against Hyderabad retains the top spot with 313 runs in six matches. He is followed by CSK's Faf Du Plessis - who has 299 runs and has looked in ominous touch. Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, and David Warner make up for No 3, 4, and 5. <p></p><h2>PURPLE CAP</h2> <p></p>Kagiso Rabada - who has been having a purple patch - retains his Purple Cap with 12 wickets. He is followed by MI's Jasprit Bumrah. Trent Boult, James Pattinson, and Mohammad Shami are at No 3, 4, and 5. It is still early days in the tournament and changes are bound to happen as the league progresses. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;