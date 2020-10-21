Royal Challengers Bangalore outplayed Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi to win the match by eight wickets and take a step closer to the all-important playoffs. Opting to bat after winning the toss, Kolkata was 3/3 right at the start and crumbled as the game progressed. At a certain stage, it seemed they were in danger of being bundled out. They avoided that as they posted a paltry 84/8 in 20 overs. Siraj with three wickets was the best Bangalore bowler on the night as Chahal chipped in with two.

Chasing 85 to win, Padikkal and Finch got Bangalore off to a steady start. Even once they departed, Kohli and Gurkeerat were good enough to see them through. It was a comprehensive win and would give RCB a lot of confidence going into the backend of the group stage. Kolkata has a lot of thinking to do.

IPL POINTS TABLE

With the emphatic win, Bangalore moves to the No 2, while Kolkata retains the No 4 spot. Mumbai Indians lip to No 3 as Delhi Capitals are still at the top. CSK languish at the last spot in the points table and for them – time is running out

IPL ORANGE CAP

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul retains the numero spot in the race for the Orange Cap. Shikhar Dhawan, who slammed consecutive centuries is at the No 2 spot, while Rahul’s opening partner Mayank is at the No 3 spot and is followed by Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

IPL PURPLE CAP

Kagiso Rabada with 21 wickets to his name retains the purple cap, while he is followed by Mohammed Shami, RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal with two wickets in the match, moves up to the No 3 spot. Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer are at No 4 and 5 respectively.