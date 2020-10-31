Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle is a T20 cricket behemoth having several batting records to his name. On Friday, he achieved another milestone, becoming the first ever to record 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket.

His achievement drew praises from all around with another batting legend Virender Sehwag branding him Bradman of T20 cricket, calling him the greatest ever to have played the format.

“T20 ka Bradman- Chris Gayle. Without a doubt the greatest that there has ever been @henrygayle. Entertainment ka baap. #KXIPvRR,” Sehwag tweeted on Friday.

Gayle meanwhile missed his century by a run after being bowled by Jofra Archer and in frustration, flung his bat.

In an interview after his innings ended, the Jamaican said in his mind, it’s a century.

“In my mind it’s a century,” Gayle said during an interview after the KXIP innings came to an end. ” getting out on 99 is unfortunate, these things will happen but it was a good ball, still feeling good,” he added.

“To be honest, it’s all about the mental aspect of my game and that’s what keeps me going. I’m enjoying the cricket the same way. I’d love to have the IPL trophy under my belt, but still a long way to go.”

The 41-year-old is the all-time leading run-getter in T20 cricket with 13572 runs in 410 matches at an average of 38.33 including 22 centuries and 85 half-centuries.

He also holds the record for the highest score in an innings and also most number of fours too.