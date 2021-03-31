Former India opener Aakash Chopra predicted the winner of the purple cap of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Chopra picked Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan to take the most number of wickets in IPL 2021.

Chopra, who is a cricketer-turned-commentator, posted a video on his Facebook profile and talked about the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. Chopra claims Indian pace duo Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will give a tough fight to Rashid in the purple cap race but the spin-friendly conditions will help the Afghanistan spinner to claim the purple cap.

“I am going with Rashid Khan. His chances of picking the most wickets are bright this season. Amongst the fast bowlers, you could look at Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar,” Chopra said.

The 43-year-old feels Rashid got a lottery as he will be playing nine out of 14 games on spin-friendly wickets.

“I am going with Rashid Khan because his first five games are in Chennai. Then he plays four in Delhi. He is playing nine out of 14 games on spin-friendly wickets. He would be feeling that he has won a lottery. Should be getting two to three wickets every game,” he added.

Rashid is well known for his disciplined bowling and ability to provide crucial breakthroughs. In the previous edition of IPL, Rashid claimed 20 wickets at an excellent economy of 5.37 in the UAE. However, Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada managed to win the purple cap last edition with 30 scalps.

David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2021 campaign against Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 in Chennai.

After qualifying for the playoffs last season, SRH will look to claim their second IPL trophy. The Hyderabad-based franchise bought three players in IPL Auction to strengthen their bench strength Jagadeesha Suchith (Rs 30 lakh), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Rs 1.5 crore), Kedar Jadhav (Rs 2 crore).