AB de Villiers rolled back the years with his beautiful yet brutal assault as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League opener here on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>De Villiers smashed 48 off 27 balls after RCB were down in the dumps at 106 for 5. Harshal Patel capped off his dream day by scraping a single off the final delivery to reach the target of 160 in 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Haryana's Harshal, an eternal peripheral presence in the IPL, finally had his night under the lights with 5 for 27, which helped RCB restrict MI to 159 for nine. <p></p> <p></p>MI again lost the first match as has been the tradition in the IPL but they lost it to de Villiers, who changed the script in a space of two overs by attacking the two MI spinners Rahul Chahar (0/43) and Krunal Pandya (1/25). <p></p> <p></p>His attack prompted Rohit Sharma to finish his best bowler Jasprit Bumrah's spell (2/26 in 4 overs) before the final over, from which seven runs were required. <p></p> <p></p>RCB were in control when Glenn Maxwell (39 off 28 balls) came in and upset leg-spinner Chahar's line with a reverse-pull boundary. He repeated the shot off the same bowler for a six and got another maximum off Krunal Pandya over long-on. <p></p> <p></p>Skipper Virat Kohli (33 off 29 balls), who had launched into an experienced Marco Jansen in his first over, got a bit bogged down as the innings progressed. However, Maxwell's attack meant that Kohli could take his time. <p></p> <p></p>It was MI's strike bowler Bumrah, who came back for his second spell at the back-10 and removed the Indian captain with an angular delivery. <p></p> <p></p>If that wasn't enough, Jansen, the 6 feet 8 inch youngster, banged one short that ended Maxwell's potentially dangerous innings as the 'Big Show' once again promised a lot but delivered little. <p></p> <p></p>After Jansen removed Shahbaz Ahmed, de Villiers announced his arrival with a six and a boundary off Chahar. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Harshal produced a death over masterclass, which kept the MI total under check. <p></p> <p></p>He picked up three wickets in his final over for a run and also became the first bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians. <p></p> <p></p>Reserve opener Chris Lynn (49 off 35 balls) partially made amends for his part in a horrible mix-up that led to skipper Rohit Sharma's (19 off 15 balls) run-out, by adding 70 runs in seven overs for second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 23 balls). <p></p> <p></p>That stand was the platform that MI needed to fire during the back-end. <p></p> <p></p>Fresh from his exploits for India, Ishan Kishan blazed his way to 28 off 19 balls but Harshal got a few wickets in the final over to prevent MI from inflicting bigger damage. <p></p> <p></p>On a Chepauk track where a good score is anything in the region of 150, the total was certainly par for the course. <p></p> <p></p>Kyle Jamieson (1/27 in 4 overs) had an impressive IPL debut with his disconcerting bounce but the seasoned Yuzvendra Chahal (0/41 in 4 overs) has clearly lost his bearings for some time now. <p></p> <p></p>But Harshal, Chahal's Haryana teammate made it up with some accurate wicket-to-wicket bowling in the 18th and 20th over. <p></p> <p></p>Lynn, who looked shaky during the first few overs, stepped out to loft Chahal for a six over long-on and another over wide of long-on off left arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed to get his rhythm back. <p></p> <p></p>This was after he called Rohit for a non-existent single and then sent him back, only to find the skipper yards short of his ground. <p></p> <p></p>Suryakumar (31 off 23 balls), at the other end, took off from where he left against England as he clipped Jamieson for a boundary, punched Chahal through covers off the back foot and then back-cut Dan Christian for another four. <p></p> <p></p>The pitch that looked slow during the first four overs went out of the equation as runs came at a fair clip.