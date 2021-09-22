Dubai: It was heartbreaking for Punjab Kings on Tuesday as they lost the game after dominating it for the most part. The game went right down to the last two balls, and young Kartik Tyagi held his nerves to restrict the opposition. After the game, PBKS coach Anil Kumble reckoned when you leave it till the last two balls, it becomes a lottery.

“The approach was clear, we needed to finish it in 19 overs. That was the approach, to not let it go till the end. But unfortunately, when you leave it to the last couple of balls, it becomes a lottery. Credit to [Kartik] Tyagi for the way he bowled,” Kumble as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

The former leg-spinner also reckoned such narrow losses have become a pattern for the franchise. “I don’t think, yeah, it’s become a bit of pattern for us especially as soon as we get to Dubai,” Kumble said.

Pacer Tyagi bowled a sensational last over as Rajasthan Royals pulled off an incredible two-run win over Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) thriller. PBKS needed four runs off the last six balls but Tyagi dismissed Nicholas Pooran (32) and Deepak Hooda (0) and gave away only one run to snatch the win for his team from the jaws of defeat.

Punjab ended their innings at 183 for four, chasing 186 to win.

Earlier, Sanju Samson’s side was seemingly down and out when KXIP opening pair Mayank Agarwal (67) and KL Rahul (49) put on 120 runs in 11.5 overs.

I’ve always heard from everyone and also watched games in this format where strange things have happened. Today, I was fortunate to play a big role in something special. I was bowling a bit too short earlier, later worked on it consciously after getting a lot of feedback,” Kartik, who was awarded the man of the match, said at the presentation.