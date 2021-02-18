All the talk in the build-up to the auction has been around Chennai Super Kings and for obvious reasons. The CSK side finished last in the last edition of the IPL. Thanks to MS Dhoni and his super-hero image, CSK is one of the most followed sides in the IPL and hence it was interesting to see their strategy at the auction. CSK released Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson (retired) during the player retention.

How CSK fared in IPL 2020?

They had a season to forget as they started their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians. It seemed CSK could not recover from the loss. The team seemed to be playing under immense pressure. They faced a lot of problems going into the tournament as a couple of their players contracted the deadly virus and two senior cricketers pulled out. Dhoni faced criticism for his slow-batting. In the back end of their campaign, they seemed to have got better finishing the tournament with three back-to-back wins.

How CSK will spend at the auction?

CSK have six available slots to be filled which includes one overseas spot.

Salary Cap: Rs 19.9 crore

CSK Players Bought: To be Updated

CSK Players Retained: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

CSK Full Squad: To be Updated