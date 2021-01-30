Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra feels the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise could be interested in all-rounders Cameron Green and Moises Henriques. Chopra reckons KKR could look at them as a backup for injury-prone Andre Russell.

“They need a backup for Russell, a player who can do two things because when Russell gets injured then the whole scenario changes. They could go for Cameron Green or Moises Henriques as a backup for Russell if they are looking for fast-bowling all-rounders,” said Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Chopra feels KKR could also look at Shakib-al-Hasan or Moeen Ali if they are looking for a spin-allrounder.

“They could also go for Moeen Ali or Shakib, who are spinning all-rounders. Shakib has also played earlier from this franchise. So they may want to take one out of these four and an overseas top-order batsman if they want. Apart from Malan, they have the option of Roy and Finch,” added Chopra.

KKR have retained most of their key players like Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill, etc, while they have released Tom Banton, Chris Green, Siddesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, M Siddarth.

List of players retained Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.

Morgan in all likelihood will lead KKR – who could not make it to the playoffs in the thirteenth edition in UAE.

The auction is scheduled to take place in Chennai on February 18 after the completion of the second Test between India and England.