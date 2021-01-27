IPL 2021 Auction Player Prediction

With the player auction less than three weeks away, most franchises would look at their purse and what they want with the limited amount. Things could get interesting as most teams have made it clear that they will look to build a team that would take care of the side for the next two or three seasons. On the deadline day of retention and release of players, many teams offloaded and have now got the money back to invest.

With it still being uncertain about where the upcoming season would be held – franchises would be in a dilemma over players, conditions.

Who are the players who could fetch the big bucks at the auctions?

Steve Smith: The former Australian skipper would be on the wishlist of most teams considering the value to will add to the side. He is a captain, a top batsman, and a brilliant fielder. To add to all that, he also has the experience of playing cricket at the top level. It is being speculated that Chennai Super Kings could be interested in Smith as a replacement for Shane Watson – who has retired.

Shivam Dube: The former RCB player, could not make the most of the limited chances he got last season. There is no doubt that the tall, burly cricketer has the talent to shine. He is a big-hitter, a decent medium-pacer, and a good fielder. With more games, he will improve and a team looking to invest in the future – could eye him.

Aaron Finch: The Australian limited-overs cricketer is a star T20 cricketer but given his form last season at RCB – he was released. Finch is a captain, an opener, and a decent fielder. Like, Smith, Finch brings a lot of experience to the fore and could an asset if in form.

Sreesanth: The Kerala-born pacer is making a comeback to cricket after the ban was lifted. He has the experience and could be the x-factor in a team. In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy, he has shown that he is regaining rhythm, confidence, and momentum with each passing game.