Sreesanth – who has returned to cricket – could be on the radar of big franchises ahead of the auction in February. The 37-year old pacer last played the IPL in 2013, before he found himself in the middle of a spot-fixing scandal that saw him out of the game for seven years. But now there is every possibility that he returns to the IPL stage and turn things around for good.

But with the two-time World Cup-winner away from the game for such a long time, will the franchises take his case into account? Well, they could as experience is priceless.

Who are the sides that could need the services of the Kerala-born pacer:

Rajasthan Royals: The team had a forgettable outing in the 13th season in UAE. Now that they are looking to revamp the side ahead of the 14th season, they have axed Varun Aaron from the side after he conceded plenty of runs in UAE. With an Indian pacer out, they would feel the need for a replacement and if that is the case – Sreesanth could very well fit into their scheme of things.

Chennai Super Kings: At CSK, he could be the perfect back up option for Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur. Sreesanth has the ability to swing the ball both ways and could come in handy with his experience for the side. Also, the pacer has played some of the best cricket of his life under the leadership of MS Dhoni and that is another factor that could work in his favour.

Kings XI Punjab: The northern franchise has not been the best in the death overs in the season gone by and they would like maturity in the bowling line up and that is where Sreesanth could fit in. With KL Rahul in charge of the side, Sreesanth could be just what the KXIP franchise has been looking for.