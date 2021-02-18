IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel welcomed all the franchises for the IPL auction on Thursday and straightaway made the big announcement. Patel said that Chinese mobile manufacturing giant VIVO has come back as the title sponsors after pulling out at the last-minute during the last season.

VIVO replaces Dream11 as the title sponsor for IPL 14.

“The IPL has been unearthing players who have gone on to make amends. The classical example being T. Natarajan who started as a net bowler and went on to be a part of the winning squad. Talent meets opportunity,” he praised the Indian pacer.

(To be updated)