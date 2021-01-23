With the retention done, all eyes will now shift on the mini-auction that takes place next month. Speculations are rife over the date and venue of the upcoming auction. Sources in the know of the IPL developments reckon the auction which was scheduled to take place on February 11, has been rescheduled for a week later.

The source revealed the auction will take place after the second Test between India and England in Chennai.

“The second Test match ends in Chennai on February 17. So, we will go for either 18 or 19 and the venue is Chennai,” the source said while speaking to ANI.

IPL 2021 MINI AUCTION DATE: February 18 or 19

IPL 2021 MINI AUCTION VENUE: Chennai

While India would be the frontrunners to host IPL 14, a call regarding this needs to be taken. Admitting that UAE was excellent, the source said that the tournament can only happen in India with the government’s approval.

“India will be the preferred choice, but it also depends a lot on how the situation is and a better picture will be got after the Mushtaq Ali tournament plays out. UAE was excellent and there is no doubt the Emirates Cricket Board ensured everything went on smoothly. But then, it is the Indian T20 league and we will look to host it here if possible and with the government’s approval,” a source pointed.

The BCCI put on a grand show in 2020 and hosted the IPL in UAE with aplomb. Not only were the teams put into individual bio-secure bubbles, but also the host broadcasters ensured that they followed all strict protocols to help in the successful hosting of the league amid the coronavirus pandemic.