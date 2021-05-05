The Indian Premier League has not just given a platform to promising young cricketers, but it has made a whole nation dream. Every year, IPL has given India and other countries some extremely talented players who have gone on to become world-beaters. Jasprit Bumrah is a classical example of that.

This year was no exception despite only 29 games were played. Yet, those 29 games gave the world a chance to see talent blooming. There were many unknown cricketers who got noticed, while some must have caught the eye of the selectors and may get picked for the national side.

Here are the Indian uncapped players who left an impact in the limited games they played:

Devdutt Padikkal: The elegant left-hander continued his good form from the IPL in UAE into the domestic season and in his second IPL, he smashed a brilliant century to stand up and get noticed. His key contributions at the top of the order helped RCB get a base to launch from. He scored 195 runs in six outings at a strike rate in excess of 150.

Harshal Patel: RCB was at the numero uno position in the points table for quite some time this season and Harshal Patel was one of the integral reasons for that. The medium-pacer picked up 17 wickets in seven games and was the Purple Cap holder. The Haryana-born pacer has worked on his variations between the season and that is reaping the rewards now.

Chetan Sakariya: The left-arm pacer from Rajasthan Royals came up with the goods with the ball but his effort did not help his side in most matches. The Saurashtra-born seamer picked seven wickets in seven games at a strike rate of 23.14 and an average of 31.71. While his stats may not reveal the real picture, he was just unplayable with his yorkers in the death overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The classy CSK opener has impressed this season. He seemed to have continued from where he left last season. He finished the IPL 2020 season in UAE with three consecutive fifties. His good run of form continued as he got the Chennai side off to decent starts along with Faf du Plessis. With two fifties this season in seven games, he amassed 197 runs.

Avesh Khan: The right-arm pacer picked up some massive wickets this season. In the first game, he clean bowled MS Dhoni for a second-ball duck. The 24-year old pacer is playing the league since 2017, but 2021 has surely been his breakthrough year. In eight matches, The Capitals pacer picked 14 wickets at a strike rate of 12.85 and an average of 16.50. He bowled at an impressive economy of 7.70.