Mumbai Indians had a near-perfect season as the Rohit Sharma-led side successfully defended their title and won a record-extending fifth IPL title with an emphatic five-wicket win over maiden finalists Delhi Capitals. The defending champions seemed to be the only side in the competition that made limited changes to their playing XI and that was a key factor that helped them bond well and go all the way once again.

With the 14th edition of the tournament in four to five months’ time and a mega-auction sandwiched between that, Mumbai Indians could release the excess baggage and look a well-trimmed and rounded unit come IPL 2021.

So, who could be the players released:

Aditya Tare: Tare has not got games this season and there is a good reason for that – Quinton De Kock. With wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan – who is in red-hot form there – Mumbai could release Tare. This is extremely likely as Kishan can double up as a keeper in case QDK picks up an injury.

Chris Lynn: The former KKR player did not get a single game this season as MI openers – Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock – have done a brilliant job at the top. . With Kishan fitting in as the reserve opener as well, the champions could contemplate releasing Lynn. Also, what works against Lynn is that he is an overseas player.

Saurabh Tiwary: The IPL veteran has had a season to forget. He scored 103 runs in seven outings and has not done justice to his talent. With MI settled at the top and in the middle, it is difficult for Tiwary to fit into the scheme of things and hence he may be released ahead of the mega auctions.

Mitchell McClenaghan: The allrounder has not got a game this season as Mumbai has a middle-order like no other team and hence the New Zealand cricketer does not find a spot. McClenaghan would in all probability be released and it would be interesting to see which franchise would be interested in him.

Sherfane Rutherford: The West Indian is another allrounder who may be released ahead of the auctions as MI is loaded with stars in the middle-order. They have the Pandya brothers and also Kieron Pollard – probably the most deadly middle-order in T20 cricket currently.