Dubai: In what could come as a big setback for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, Faf du Plessis – who has been participating in the CPL – has picked up a groin injury. While there is no clarity over the magnitude of the injury, this development surely would give migraines to the CSK management. The SA cricketer suffered a groin injury before the St Lucia Kings Vs Barbados Royals in CPL’s 28th match on Sunday.

Once Faf picked up the injury, Andre Fletcher took charge of the side and led them. The CSK cricketer has been in ominous form lately, smashing a century in one of the earlier matches.

Not only would Faf’s absence hurt CSK, but it is going to be a massive setback for St Lucia – who are in contention for making the semi-final. To make the semi-finals of CPL 2021, St Lucia’s fortunes now depend on Guyana Amazon Warriors’ win over Jamaica Tallawahs.

The SA cricketer has been one of the key players of the CSK franchise. He scored 320 runs in seven matches with a best of 95* at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of 145.45. He also smashed four fifties in those matches.

His fitness would now be a huge concern for the team. CSK is well-placed in the second spot in the points table with 10 points from seven matches. CSK will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). If CSK is able to make it to the playoffs, it will be for a record 11th time.