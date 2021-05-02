Sunrisers Hyderabad’s director of cricket Tom Moody has revealed that David Warner was left shocked and disappointed after he was sacked as the team’s captain. SRH decided to hand the captaincy baton to Kane Williamson after the team failed to get going under Warner’s captaincy.

The Orange Army have had a poor start to their campaign as they have lost five out of the six matches they have played. Furthermore, Warner couldn’t also deliver the goods with the bat as he couldn’t provide a good start to his team. In six matches, the former SRH skipper only scored 193 runs at an average of 32.16, and a strike rate of 110.28.

“He’s been pretty good. He was obviously shocked and disappointed…you know, you’ll be disappointed if he wasn’t feeling that way like any elite sportsman, they want to be playing, they want to be proving themselves and doing their best they possibly can for the team,” Tom Moody said.

Moreover, SRH also decided to leave out David Warner, who is regarded as one of the best T20 players out of their final XI against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing match. Moody revealed that Warner has been left out for a better team combination. Mohammed Nabi was included in the final XI in place of Warner. In fact, SRH had mentioned in their press release that the team will also change their overseas players.

“Firstly, he’s not going to be playing in this particular game. It’s purely a decision based on the combination. We’ve come to a conclusion that at this stage, we feel that the two overseas bat (batsmen), an all-rounder, and Rashid Khan is our best combination. We looked at it very closely,” said the SRH director.

“Obviously, Bairstow’s form and Kane Williamson’s form is at a great height and we are very thrilled that they are playing the way they are. We had to make a hard call, and someone had to miss out. Unfortunately, for Davey (David Warner), on this occasion, it’s him,” he said.

SRH will need to turn the tables quickly and it has been surprising to note that they have left David Warner out of the final XI.