Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has stated that Sunrisers Hyderabad’s skipper David Warner’s thought process was extremely poor after the Orange Army lost their fifth match of IPL 2021 against Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi by seven wickets. After deciding to bat first, SRH could only post an under-par score of 171 runs.

The SRH skipper David Warner failed to get going as he crawled to 57 runs off 55 balls. The timing was missing and it was not Warner’s friend on Wednesday. The southpaw, who is known for his pyrotechnics found the Chennai Super Kings fielders at will as if there were no gaps in the field.

In fact, at one stage Warner was striking at below hundred, which is well under his normal strike rate of more than 140 in the IPL. It was one of those days when Warner got stuck in the first gear on busy Delhi road and couldn’t change it despite all his efforts.

Virender Sehwag said while talking to Cricbuzz, “David Warner’s thought process was extremely poor. You cannot expect a slow inning from him. The approach wasn’t up to the mark. He should have batted without any hesitation. The wicket was good and the ball was coming to the bat. If Manish Pandey can score a half-century off 36 balls and Warner gets a run-a-ball fifty. More runs could have been scored”.

Sehwag also questioned Warner’s captaincy and added that he doesn’t rate the Australian highly as a captain. The former swashbuckling opener feels Kane Williamson would have made some tactical changes had he being the SRH captain.

“I don’t rate him highly as a skipper. But he used to do a few good things earlier which he couldn’t against CSK. If Williamson had been the captain, we could have seen him doing something different. Because he knows the fact if you don’t go for wickets, you won’t win the game,” Sehwag added.

SRH have won a solitary match out of the six they have played and they will need to turn the table in the coming matches to stay afloat in the series.