New Delhi: Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg picked the IPL team who has the capability to stop defending champions Mumbai Indians to lift their sixth title this season. Mumbai have been the most successful IPL team since its inception with five trophies under their kitty. They became champions in three out of the last four IPL editions. Hogg feels Delhi Capitals have the perfect firepower to stop Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians this season.

The IPL 2021, which was earlier suspended in May this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is set to resume from September 19. Delhi Capitals currently hold the top spot in the points table as they won six out of their eight matches in the first leg of IPL 2021.

Hogg claims that the return of Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin make Delhi the team to beat in IPL 2021.

“DC for me are the team to beat. Having this break, they have got (Shreyas) Iyer coming back into the line-up, which allows them to have a little bit of a variety with their overseas players. They don’t have to rely on Steve Smith now. It will give them better balance. They have got (Ravichandran) Ashwin coming back as well. They are stronger with both Iyer and Ashwin back,” Hogg said on his Youtube channel

The former spinner talked about the balance in Delhi’s squad and said they are the best team on paper.

“DC are only team that can knock MI off and stop them from winning a sixth IPL title. DC are the best team that I have seen on paper. With their balance, they can take on the might of MI and CSK,” he added.

Hogg further heaped huge praise on young pacer Avesh Khan who impressed many during the first leg of IPL 2021.

“In the bowling, Avesh Khan in the first phase was sensational. DC do not have enough depth among Indian quicks but Avesh lifted them in the first half. So Ricky Ponting (coach) will be a little comfortable with him in the line-up knowing that he is a little big more confident now,” Hogg said.