New Delhi, Sep 27: After three losses on the trot for the current defending champions, with the latest slump coming on Sunday against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the big question arise, can the 5-time IPL winners come out from their woeful run and qualify for the playoffs ?

MI have now slipped to the seventh spot in the tally with 8 points in ten matches. At the end of the first leg of the IPL 2021 season, Mumbai were at the fourth position but after the disappointments in the second phase, things look difficult for Rohit Sharma and Co.

Now only four matches are left to play for them. While things look bleak at the moment, one can never count out Mumbai Indians, who have time and again shown their ability to arrest their slide and bounce back.

If Mumbai manage to win four out of four, their total will go up to 16 (points), which should ideally give them the fourth and final slot in the playoffs. However, it will not be that easy as they will have to battle it out against strong Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad to do so.

And if the men-in-blue win just three out of four matches, then also they can qualify. But at 14 points, they will have to depend on other results. For the record, MI also have the worst Net Run Rate among the teams battling for spots in the the playoffs.

But ending up with lesser than 14 points will result in Mumbai’s exit from the league, marking the first time since 2018 that the team failed to reach the playoffs.

