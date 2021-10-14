Sharjah: Ex-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct on Wednesday during Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah. After being found guilty of breaching a Level 1 offence 2.2, Karthik has been reprimanded.

“Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the official statement read.

Meanwhile, that should not hurt Karthik as KKR have made the final with a three-wicket win over DC. Despite being a low-scoring affair, the game went right down to the wire before KKR emerged on top. It was Rahul Tripathi who held his nerves to hit a six of the penultimate ball of the match to take Kolkata through.

KKR will now play CSK in the summit clash that takes place on October 15.

This will be KKR’s third final appearance after winning the title in 2012 and 2014. They had just about managed to sneak into the play-offs at the expense of five-time defending champions Mumbai Indians, thanks to their better net run rate. They will face three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash in Dubai on Friday.