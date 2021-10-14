Sharjah: Ex-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik was found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct on Wednesday during Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah. After being found guilty of breaching a Level 1 offence 2.2, Karthik has been reprimanded. <p></p> <p></p>"Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the official statement read. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, that should not hurt Karthik as KKR have made the final with a three-wicket win over DC. Despite being a low-scoring affair, the game went right down to the wire before KKR emerged on top. It was Rahul Tripathi who held his nerves to hit a six of the penultimate ball of the match to take Kolkata through. <p></p> <p></p>KKR will now play CSK in the summit clash that takes place on October 15. <p></p> <p></p>This will be KKR's third final appearance after winning the title in 2012 and 2014. They had just about managed to sneak into the play-offs at the expense of five-time defending champions Mumbai Indians, thanks to their better net run rate. They will face three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash in Dubai on Friday.