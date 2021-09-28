Sharjah: Dinesh Karthik, who saw what transpired from close quarters between Ravichandran Ashwin and Eoin Morgan on Tuesday, revealed the entire episode. Karthik admitted that Morgan did not like the fact that the Capitals snuck in a quick run after the ball hit Rishabh Pant and ricochetted off. That is what irked the KKR captain who got into an altercation with Ashwin after he was dismissed from the very next ball in the 19th over.

“Rahul Tripathi threw the ball, it hit Rishabh Pant and then it ricocheted off that. Then (Ravichandran) Ashwin called for it and they started to run. I don’t think (Eoin) Morgan appreciates that. He is somebody who, when the ball hits the batsman or the pad, expects them not to run in the spirit of cricket. It’s a very grey area and a very interesting topic. I have my own opinion on it but at the moment I’d just say I am happy I played peacemaker and things have come to a good standstill right now,” Karthik said after the match while responding to Sportskeeda.

Eventually, KKR gunned down a paltry 128 with 10 balls to spare. They won the match by three wickets and the two points are bound to improve their chances of a playoffs berth. The loss would be a nice wake-up call for DC, who remain second in the table with 16 points even as KKR consolidated their fourth spot with 10 points.