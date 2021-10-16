Dubai: Chennai Super Kings 193-run target was enough for the Men in Yellow as the MS Dhoni-led side got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2021 IPL Final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The Whistle Podu gang lifted their 4th IPL trophy and are now the second most successful team in the Indian Premier League after Mumbai Indians.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan and coach Brendon McCullum were extremely proud of their team’s performance considering the position they were in the first leg of the season. Before the UAE leg, KKR were reeling at 7th position with 2 wins from the first seven matches. The 2-time IPL winners then notched up 7 wins in their next 9 matches before losing the final to Chennai Super Kings.

Morgan is proud of the performance put in by the boys and has hailed openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer as the cornerstone of the Knight Riders’ batting. He even heaped praise on Rahul Tripathi, who hobbled off after getting injured in the field but still came down to bat for the Knights.

“Extremely proud of the fight the boys have put in. Today unfortunately wasn’t ours. Venkatesh is new to this platform but has a huge future. Him and Gill have been the cornerstone of our batting. The energy Tripathi showed was absolutely outstanding,” the 2019 World Cup winning captain said at the post-match presentation.

Former player and now coach of the Kolkata side, Brendon McCullum said that the style of play KKR showed in the second-half and the youngsters playing at the top are the takeaways from the tournament.

“The style of play we showed in the second half and the youngsters playing at the top are things that worked for us. KKR have been very supportive as a franchise,” McCullum told.