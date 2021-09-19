Dubai: Amid much speculation over will Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis, who picked up an injury during CPL will play or not, the CEO of the franchise Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that he has passed the fitness test on Sunday and is available for selection. This would come as a good piece of news for CSK fans ahead of the high-octane clash against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

“All the players are available from CSK’s squad. Faf du Plessis has passed the fitness test and he is also prepared for selection in playing in XI,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told InsideSport.

On Saturday, the South African also had a net session and looked in good shape. The player took to Instagram and posted a picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faf du plessis (@fafdup)

Being a key player of the side, all eyes were on his fitness. He missed the last three matches of CPL 2021 after injuring his groin while playing for Saint Lucia Kings.