<strong>Dubai:</strong> The time since Rahul Tripathi deposited a rank long-hop from Ravichandran Ashwin in the stands, predictions over who will win IPL 2021 has been rife. Chennai Super Kings takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Friday in a battle between World Cup-winning captains - MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan. Ex-India cricketer Wasim Jaffer confuses fans as he tweets: "A World Cup-winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Prediction: A World Cup winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight &#x1f609; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvKKR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvKKR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a></p> <p></p> Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) <a href="https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1448884010441007104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 15, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The point is both Dhoni and Morgan are World Cup-winning captains and both CSK and KKR have New Zealand coaches. Brendon McCullum is with KKR, while Stephen Fleming coaches CSK. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Eoin Morgan not a world Cup winning captain in my book , won it by mistake &#x270d;&#xfe0f;</p> <p></p> Vijay Jaiswal (@puntasticVU) <a href="https://twitter.com/puntasticVU/status/1448884653184536584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 15, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Everyone saying that. What if he wins again in the same bizarre circumstances. May be for some guys like Morgan nothing comes easily whereas Dhoni gets everything on the plate.</p> <p></p> Just4Cricket (@GodLightTruth) <a href="https://twitter.com/GodLightTruth/status/1448890463453339650?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 15, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Do log kese jitenge ? &#x1f440;</p> <p></p> Ravi (@cricholic18) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricholic18/status/1448887737910628354?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 15, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>With both sides studded with megastars, the final is expected to be a mouthwatering game under lights in Dubai. For KKR, the spinners would be the key, whereas for CSK, the in-form openers would hold the key. <p></p> <p></p>CSK reached the final by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 while KKR beat RCB (RCB) in the Eliminator and DC in Qualifier 2 to book their place in the IPL 2021 final.