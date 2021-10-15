Dubai: The time since Rahul Tripathi deposited a rank long-hop from Ravichandran Ashwin in the stands, predictions over who will win IPL 2021 has been rife. Chennai Super Kings takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Friday in a battle between World Cup-winning captains – MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan. Ex-India cricketer Wasim Jaffer confuses fans as he tweets: “A World Cup-winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight.”

Prediction: A World Cup winning captain and a Kiwi coach will lift the trophy tonight 😉 #CSKvKKR #IPL2021 Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2021

The point is both Dhoni and Morgan are World Cup-winning captains and both CSK and KKR have New Zealand coaches. Brendon McCullum is with KKR, while Stephen Fleming coaches CSK.

Here is how fans reacted:

Eoin Morgan not a world Cup winning captain in my book , won it by mistake ✍️ Vijay Jaiswal (@puntasticVU) October 15, 2021

Everyone saying that. What if he wins again in the same bizarre circumstances. May be for some guys like Morgan nothing comes easily whereas Dhoni gets everything on the plate. Just4Cricket (@GodLightTruth) October 15, 2021

Do log kese jitenge ? 👀 Ravi (@cricholic18) October 15, 2021

With both sides studded with megastars, the final is expected to be a mouthwatering game under lights in Dubai. For KKR, the spinners would be the key, whereas for CSK, the in-form openers would hold the key.

CSK reached the final by defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 while KKR beat RCB (RCB) in the Eliminator and DC in Qualifier 2 to book their place in the IPL 2021 final.