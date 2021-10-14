Dubai: The Kolkata Knight Riders edged Delhi Capitals in a last-over thriller in Sharjah and booked themselves a date with Chennai Super Kings. It will be the IPL final and all eyes will be KKR playing XI to see if allrounder Andre Russell – had suffered a grade 2 hamstring injury and after having missed a few games – makes it to the side or not.

In what would come as a piece of good news for KKR fans, mentor of the side, David Hussey said that Russell would be in the mix ahead of the summit clash.

“He was bowling before the game (against DC) today, so he might be in the mix,” Hussey said at the post-match press conference after the win over DC.

Hussey also assured fans that there is nothing to worry about while speaking on the dramatic collapse in the backend of the game. “No, I’m not concerned because they’re all classy players. They know how to play. (It) is just the difficult nature of these pictures, they have been playing on, makes the middle of players, sort of stand out, they are not getting their strike rate 200,” Hussey added.

“They had to knuckle down and maybe a strike rate of 110-120, so not concerned, we are going to Dubai full of confidence and you just never know what’s going to happen,” he further said.

KKR and CSK are both been IPL champions in the past and are in good form and that is what will make the final special.