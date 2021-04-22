In what comes as a huge boost for Delhi Capitals ahead of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been cleared to play in the remainder of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. A source in the DC camp said that while Ishant was struggling with a heel niggle, he is now fit and ready to take the field. The 32-year-old. who was retained by Delhi ahead of the IPL auction, missed the games against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, which paved the way for 24-year-old pacer Avesh Khan’s selection in the team.

“He was struggling with a heel niggle, but he is good to go now. Had to take it slow and easy as we have a long road ahead of us and he is an integral part of the bowling attack,” the source explained.

While Delhi has been impressive with three wins from four games, the fast bowlers haven’t been in top form with both Kagiso Rabada and Lukman Meriwala proving to be expensive in the game against Punjab Kings. However, Delhi made a fantastic comeback against defending champions Mumbai Indians where the veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra single-handedly trumped the opponents.

In fact, Avesh has been the only pacer who has impressed with his variations in all the games so far. And going into the game against defending champions Mumbai Indians, the DC unit will be happy to have Ishant available to play.

Delhi Capitals has played all its three games at Wankhede Stadium and the side would now play its next two games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In the IPL 2021 points table, Delhi are presently occupying the third position with three wins from four matches – 6 points at an impressive net run rate of +0.426. Chennai Super Kings are heading the table with three wins and an impressive average of +1.142 run rate.