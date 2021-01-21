The eight IPL teams on Wednesday announced the list of players they have released ahead of the mini-auction reportedly to take place next month. While few announcements were on expected lines, others managed to spring a surprise with the release of Australia superstar Steve Smith by Rajasthan Royals making the headlines.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also let go of some of their biggest stars in Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube among others. Then an era ended with Lasith Malinga announcing his retirement from franchise cricket with five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians bidding adieu to the their prized possession.

Here we take a look at all the cricketers who were let go of by the various franchises as they look to plug weaknesses in their squad before the auction. The latest season of IPL is expected to be held between April and May with the BCCI hopeful of it being played in India this time around after the previous season was shifted to the UAE because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the full IPL 2021 Players Release List

Chennai Super Kings Released Players: Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh, Shane Watson

Delhi Capitals Released Players: Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy

Kings XI Punjab Released Players: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Zadran, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh Dhillon

Kolkata Knight Riders Released Players: Chris Green, Harry Gurney, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Tom Banton

Mumbai Indians Released Players: Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh, Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan

Rajasthan Royals Released Players: Steve Smith, Akash Singh, Anirudha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Tom Curran, Varun Aaron

Royal Challengers Bangalore Released Players: Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Mann

Sunrisers Hyderabad Released Players: Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Prithviraj Yarra