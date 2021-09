IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya Hits 97-Metre Six Off Mohammed Shami During MI vs PBKS in Abu Dhabi | WATCH VIDEO

Abu Dhabi: Hardik Pandya, who was not up to the mark in the first few games of the UAE leg, came good against Punjab Kings on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. He came in at a tricky stage of the match when Punjab was looking dominant, but then – he changed the complexion of the match in a matter of a few balls. But what caught the eyes of the fans was his monstrous six off Mohammed Shami which was a 97-meter hit.

Here is the video of Hardik picking off a full ball on the leg side with utmost ease. The shot once again proved the power the all-rounder possesses.

Here is the video of the hit:

The MI all-rounder remained unbeaten on 40 off 30 balls. He hit two sixes during his stay in the middle as Mumbai beat Punjab by six wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive.