With a little more than a week to go for the start of the Indian Premier League, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are looking to be with each other as much as possible. On Thursday, the Mumbai Indians star took to Instagram and gave fans a look into his whereabouts.

Looks like he is spending time in a villa with his wife, Natasa. In the video shared by Hardik – he introduces himself, his wife, and special guests who have come over for the party.

A gang of crows enter their villa and have the food that is kept on the table. Hardik captions the interesting video as, “Late to this party”.

Making a come back into the Indian set up recently, Hardik played some important cameos in the ODI series. The heartwarming part was to see him bowl like before. Hardik bowling adds an extra dimension to the Indian composition.

Being a key player of the Mumbai Indians, the franchise would hope Hardik delivers the goods as that would help the defending champions stay ahead in the early stages of the long league.

The reigning champions would be playing the IPL tournament opener against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.

List of players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

List of players bought: Adam Milne (Rs 3.20 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 5.00 crore), Piyush Chawla (Rs 2.40 crore), James Neesham (Rs 0.50 crore), Yudhvir Charak (Rs 0.20 crore), Marco Jansen (Rs 0.20 crore), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 0.20 crore)