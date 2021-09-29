<strong>Abu Dhabi:</strong> Hardik Pandya rose to the occasion and played the finisher's knock to perfection helping Mumbai Indians over the line against Punjab Kings on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. The right-handed dasher remained unbeaten on 40* off 30 balls. But things were not easy when he had just walked into the middle. Mohammed Shami was troubling Hardik and also hit him with a fiery bouncer. The MI cricketer has admitted that it was that bouncer that woke him up and changed things for him. <p></p> <p></p>"To be honest, I will give credit to Shami as well because the ball which I got hit woke me up. I also told Kieron Pollard the same. It changed things for me actually, because I was finding it difficult before that," Hardik said in a clip posted on the Twitter handle of IPL. <p></p> <p></p>After being hit, Pandya reveals that he did not pay heed to what has happened on the previous ball and is completely focused on the upcoming delivery. <p></p> <p></p>"I try to make sure that every opportunity is a new opportunity. You can be the hero or you can contribute in a way that your team can win. I have always been the kind of cricketer who has seen the ball and played. I forget what has happened on the previous ball and then make sure that I give my 100% when the next ball arrives," he added. <p></p> <p></p>With the win, MI keeps their playoff hopes alive. They were on the seventh spot ahead of the game, but following the win - they have shot up to the fifth position. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;