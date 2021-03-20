English allrounder Jofra Archer – who is nursing an elbow injury – is likely to pull out of the upcoming season of the IPL. Archer is likely to take this call in a bid to extend his red-ball career and be fit for the Ashes next year. According to a report in The Telegraph, Archer is all set to snub a whopping Rs 7.2 Cr.

Archer’s absence would be a big setback for Rajasthan Royals as he is a key member of the outfit. The English pacer had been struggling with his elbow injury since the start of 2020. He played through pain in the IPL that was held in UAE.

Archer has been a part of the T20I set-up that is playing in India. He could not feature in the fourth and final Test against India in Ahmedabad due to the same issue.

Archer has made it clear that he wants to focus on the upcoming World Cup and the Ashes and is ready to walk the extra mile to stay fit for those big tournaments.

“I need to take care of my elbow before I think about what is going to happen. For me, in the immediate, I want to get through this [Twenty20] series and then I will do everything in my power to make sure I’m going to the World Cup and the Ashes,” Jofra Archer said a few days ago when asked about his injury.

Meanwhile, the Royals have let go of their skipper Steve Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as the captain for the upcoming season.

IPL 2021 is scheduled to start on April 9 and the tournament opener would be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.