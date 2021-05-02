Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler returned to form in emphatic fashion as he scored a splendid century on Sunday to guide his team to a comfortable 55-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was also Buttler’s maiden century in T20 cricket as he registered his highest score of 124 runs.

Buttler, who was going through a rough patch earlier in the tournament, claims feels that sometimes a player has to swallow the ego when he/she is not in perfect touch.

“I think sometimes you have to swallow your ego when you’re not in perfect touch. You have to give yourself time and find your way. I tried to stay in and keep the belief that something will click,” Buttler said in the post-match presentation.

Buttler further talked about his innings and said it’s important to face more balls to capitalise on the momentum in the end.

“It’s a small ground. The more balls you face you can capitalise in the end. That’s been the theme of the IPL – players who are consistent have shown us,” he added.

After the comprehensive win, Buttler is confident of his team to continue the winning momentum in the second half of the tournament.

I pride myself on my performance for the team. We haven’t played our best cricket, hopefully for myself and the team we can kick on in the back half of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson also shared his experience of batting alongside Buttler.

“Absolutely, it’s always a pleasure to bat with Jos. When Jos goes on, it’s always a good sight for us. I think it was a very clinical performance. We started well in the powerplay and just stuck to our plans,” Samson said in the post-match presentation.

Asked to bat first, Rajasthan lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early on just 12. After the early blow, Buttler and Samson shared a 150-run stand off 88 balls.

Samson also talked about Rajasthan Royals’ journey in the season so far and he just wants to contribute in a better way to help the team win.

“I think we haven’t won as many matches as we would have liked, but it can be funny in the IPL. One ball can change the result. It doesn’t matter if I am in form, I want to contribute in a better and dominant way and help my team win,” he added.